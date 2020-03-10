Company launches fund to help find missing UWI student

Marketing Research and Insight agency Blue Dot will be handing over $250,000 to Crime Stop today to assist with the investigation into Jasmine Dean's disappearance.

Founder and CEO Larren Peart told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that after he heard the emotional radio interview by the father of the missing University of the West Indies, Mona student he was forced to assist.

“…It really moved me and I felt compelled to do something; I really kind of busted my brain to see what we could do. We are a small company and don't have that much revenue but what we do have is an online platform of community members that we use to do surveys. How it works is that we pay people to conduct surveys on our platforms, so if our corporate clients want feedback from their customers or potential customers they give us the survey [to do]. We publish it on this platform and then when the people respond we pay them in cash. So what we decided to do is, instead of having them redeem for cash, we have asked them to redeem their points in exchange for a donation to the Jasmine Fund that we have set up,” Peart said.

Noting that the offering is a reward for information on her whereabouts, the Blue Dot CEO said the aim is to raise $1 million.

Following a tweet on Sunday, he said they have raised $350,000 so far.

At the same time, Peart explained that the remaining balance, as well as additional monies raised, will be used to place advertisements on multiple platforms about the visually impaired student's disappearance and the reward for information.

He said the initiative is in collaboration with The University of the West Indies and Crime Stop, and he is hoping that corporate Jamaica will come on-board.

“...We need the help from corporate Jamaica to help us put the advertisements in the paper to let people know that there is a reward and that Jasmine is missing,” he said.

Dean, who is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 6 inches tall ,was last seen on February 27 in Papine, Kingston 6, about 9:00 pm. She was dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone knowing Dean's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.