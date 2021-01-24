COMPUTERS FOR JC

The Victoria Mutual (VM) Foundation in partnership with the Group ICT donated 20 all-in-one computers to Jamaica College at the school last Thursday, under its 'Refurbished for Change' initiative. Here Naketa West, manager, VM Foundation, greets fourth-form student and resident of the dormitory, Matthew Malcolm while school Principal Wayne Robinson looks on. Robinson said he was grateful for the computers, which will be placed on the dormitory for the students as they navigate virtual school at the institution.

