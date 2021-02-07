PHOTO: COMPUTERS FOR NORMAN GARDENS PRIMARY

Jermaine Young (left), president, Kiwanis Young Professionals of Kingston receives desktop computers from Dalton Richardson (second right), group chief technology

officer, group ICT, VM Group. Victoria Mutual Foundation, in partnership with Group ICT and through the Kiwanis Young Professionals of Kingston, donated the computers

to Norman Gardens Primary School to support the teachers and students of the institution in their growing need for devices to facilitate online classes last Friday at the

school. Witnessing the event are Velma Russell (second left), acting principal of Norman Gardens Primary School, and Naketa West, manager, VM Foundation.

