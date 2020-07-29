Comrades, Labourites back 'better' party in Trelawny Northern

THE Jamaica Observer visited the battleground constituency of Trelawny Northern, where sitting People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament Victor Wright is expected to be challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Tova Hamilton in the upcoming general election.

Residents were asked: “When the elections are called, who will you be voting for and why?”

Here is how they responded:

Trevor Thorpe

“Me is a Comrade from birth and mi not going to change. Mi best friends dem a Labourite still, but a so it go. I can tell you that if the two elections [general and municipal] running at the same time, is the two PNP candidates me going vote for.”

Hernell Knuckle, alias Bull

“I will be voting for Victor Wright of the People's National Party. The People's National Party is the best choice for Jamaica now. It's a party of progress, it's for the people and [they] believe in the people. The MP do sufficient amount of work in the first term so we just want him to continue.”

Herbert Bell

“The People's National Party because the People's National Party is always for the poor. I am a poor man and most people are poor people. [Of] the two [former party] leaders, Michael Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante... Michael Manley [was] always fighting for the poor meanwhile Busta fighting for the other man dem.”

Linval Green, alias Tishan

“I will be voting for Tova Hamilton and the Jamaica Labour Party. The reason why I am going to vote for the Jamaica Labour Party is [because] mi know the Jamaica Labour Party has a management team to run the economy. Mi grow up in [Jamaica] Labour Party area and a JLP family. Mi diehard but mi come up and have wisdom for myself and look pon the two political party — both parties are great parties, PNP and JLP. Mi personally know say Andrew Michael Holness know him thing. Him a do him thing for everybody. You see, Michael Manley is a man mi respect and mi know my leader take a leaf out of Michael Manley book, and him take a leave out of Mr [Edward] Seaga book. That's why him so great!”

Felmin Earle

“I would vote for JLP because they have done a very good job on the COVID-19 problem. They have performed beyond their resources and outpaced a lot of countries that have better resources than they do. Excellent! I usually vote for the party that is doing a good job and right now JLP is doing a good job.”

Gwendolyn Gibson

“I would vote for Labourite because it is my party and that is what I love.”