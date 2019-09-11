Concern about seawater flow on Port Royal street
A councillor in the capital city believes that construction being done at Old Wharf in Port Royal to facilitate cruise shipping is contributing to seawater flowing onto a street in the historic town at nights.
As such, Councillor Lorraine Dobson (People's National Party, Springfield Division) wants the National Environment and Planning Agency to conduct an environmental impact assessment study in order that the problem can be corrected.
Dobson raised the issue yesterday during discussions on a resolution the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation passed to waive subdivision fees on lands for the development of Norman Manley International Airport.
She also raised concerns about the effect construction and dumping were having on the coastline.
Pointing out that Port Royal was below sea level, Dobson said that the unusual high tides have resulted in the sea flooding Queen Street where the police station is located.
She also said that the flow of the sea onto the Port Royal main road at night had become heavier.
— Claudienne Edwards
