THE National Fisheries Authority, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has advised fishers, traders and the public that the conch closed season remains in effect until March 31.

During this time, it is illegal to catch, sell or process any conch meat. Conch meat, which has been previously declared, must remain in cold storage until the season officially reopens.

By way of ministerial order, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries declared a closed season for queen conch (genus strombus) for the period February 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

“During the period of the closed season, it shall be illegal for any person to catch queen conch and/or harvest any conch products (that is, conch shell and conch opercula),” said the ministry.

“Any person found in possession of conch meat and/or conch opercula for commercial purposes including, but not limited to, fishers, vendors, middlemen, wholesalers, cold storage facility operators, store operators at hotels and restaurants, cook shop operators, all operators of eating establishments and jewellery establishments and any other establishments in possession of conch opercula for commercial purposes should have declared this effective March 28, 2019,” the minister said.

The ministry, meanwhile, urged stakeholders to help safeguard the livelihood of thousands of Jamaicans involved in the conch industry.