Condolence book for Seaga opened in T'dad
Jamaica's High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Arthur Williams signs a condolence book opened by the mission in Port of Spain yesterday in tribute to former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga, who passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
In opening the book, High Commissioner Williams noted that Seaga's record of service ought to be well known to all Jamaicans. However, as someone who had the honour of working very closely with Seaga, he could therefore attest to his dedication to Jamaica.
The high commissioner described the former prime minister as a man of vision and foresight, who was deeply committed to the betterment of the lives of all Jamaicans.
He also conveyed sympathies to Seaga's family, friends, colleagues and to all Jamaicans on the passing of the man he labelled “a Jamaican icon”.
The high commission said it will receive government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, international organisations, consular corps, the diaspora and the general public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm until June 23, 2019, the day of Seaga's State Funeral in Kingston.
