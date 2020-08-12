Confident Comrades, missing Labourities

FOR more than three hours yesterday afternoon scores of People's National Party (PNP) supporters gathered close to the intersection of Duke and Beeston streets, metres from the Parliament building in downtown Kingston, goading Prime Minister Andrew Holness to announce the date for the next general election.

But there was an almost deafening silence from the other end of Duke Street where Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters would normally gather for ceremonial activities in Parliament.

The absence of the usually green-clad supporters of the JLP was explained by the chairman of its public relations committee, Matthew Samuda, who told the Jamaica Observer that this signalled the type of campaign the party will run during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have entered a new paradigm. We have to consider the health risks associated with the COVID pandemic and, as such, we have not mobilised to create unnecessary gatherings,” said Samuda.

But the absence of their political opponents did not stop the Comrades, who ignored the COVID-19 social distancing rules and paid scant regard to the wearing of masks directive, as they chanted, “Call it Andrew, call it,” while awaiting the arrival of Holness.

With no sign of the prime minister well into the sitting of the Upper House, the Comrades switched their chant to, “Andrew in the garden hiding, hiding from Peter.”

When the prime minister finally arrived the Comrades expressed confidence that the PNP will be given the nod to form the next Government when the votes are counted on September 3.

“The people have been suffering for most of the past four years. People are just surviving and can't buy anything. Never in the history of Jamaica has the country seen a Government as corrupt as this one,” said one Comrade who identified himself only as “Al”.

“The people in this society who are decent people, we need to see to it that the country returns to normalcy where corruption is rejected. We are going in the wrong direction under the leadership of Andrew Holness, and he takes no responsibility for where we are going,” added Al.

He was supported by several colleague Comrades who declared that a return to Government was on the way for the PNP.

“A one party wi have in Jamaica and it is the People's National Party. The JLP dem a 'flown', and you hear Holness on the TV talking about where him fix, and all dem a PNP plan dem. The time him a talk him fi know say poor people hungry,” said a well-known PNP supporter who goes by the name “Blondie”.

For former candidate Sydney Errar the PNP will win because it has the better team.

“We have the dynamic 12. That is 12 women from one party who will face the polls, a first in Jamaica's history. A next PNP Government with these 12 women will enact all legislation to assist women who have been the burden bearers of Jamaica for all these years,” said Errar, without acknowledging that the JLP is set to nominate even more women on its slate.