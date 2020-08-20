Confident Cuthbert Flynn hoping to increase margin

JAMAICA Labour Party (JLP) incumbent for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert Flynn says she intends to increase her votes in the Brandon Hill Division, which is a People's National Party (PNP) stronghold within her constituency.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer following her nomination on Tuesday to contest the September 3 General Election as the JLP candidate, Cuthbert Flynn explained she has not set out to specifically target Brandon Hill, as equal attention is given to all the constituency's divisions.

“A good leader would target every division and so we've been working steady. All the divisions we've been targeting. We have four divisions — Stony Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Brandon Hill, and Red Hills. We've been targeting all the divisions, I've not stopped working. All the divisions people can say they've seen work being done in those divisions,” Cuthbert Flynn said.

The JLP incumbent, who defeated Paul Buchanan in the February 2016 General Election, winning by 2,736 votes, admitted that the Brandon Hill Division is usually lost by the JLP, but she said despite political differences, she has done work in Brandon Hill and the residents there can attest to it.

“The Brandon Hill Division is the division we do not win. I lost with 504 votes the last time. But persons in the Brandon Hill Division can definitely say they've seen work done in there,” Cuthbert Flynn said. “A $56-million breakaway was fixed in that division, roadwork has been steady in that division. Also, I did a homework centre there and I think people know that things are going on in those divisions.”

Furthermore, Cuthbert Flynn said she expects to increase her votes and winning margin when voters go to the polls on September 3.

“The people are pleased with what's been happening. We have had quite a number of people added to the voters' list, and the feedback I've been getting is we see the work, we see that you've been visible, and people want that. People want that for a change,” Cuthbert Flynn said.

Moreover, Cuthbert Flynn's supporters believe she will enjoy a landslide victory in the general election.

“It's not one Labourite, it's the party. Once upon a time I wasn't too into politics, I was just following. Now I am seeing work, they [JLP] are working. Even Miss Cuthbert, she is working too. I would give her my vote [as I] see she is working. We see the roads, the bridges, roads in Stony Hill and 'roun Mannings Hill,” said resident Marva Harrison.

Shane Lewis, another of Cuthbert Flynn's supporters, said all young people should vote to make their voices heard and get the change they desire. In relation to Cuthbert Flynn, he said, “She runneth once and she runneth good once, so why not give her a second run.”

A woman who identified herself only as Cynthia said, “Big sweep wi a sweep dem. Wi a sweep dem mek dem gwaan go continue sleep. Dem sleep 18 years so dem can continue sleep. Wi a roll dem over the gully. Right dung ina di gully wi a send dem.”

And for Beverley Clarke, despite the People's National Party's Krystal's Tomlinson's efforts in the constituency, winning is not in her favour.

“She [Cuthbert Flynn] is a little action lady. She try to do whatever she can with everybody she can. The girl Krystal nah win nutten up ya suh, nutten she nah win,” Clarke said.