Confident Krystal takes aim at Juliet in St Andrew West Rural

POLITICAL newcomer Krystal Tomlinson has taken on an arduous task to win St Andrew West Rural back for the People's National Party (PNP) in the next general election, and gives herself a 100 per cent chance of doing so.

The PNP Youth Organisation president is set to challenge sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn for the seat in Parliament's Lower House the minute Prime Minister Andrew Holness gives the country an election date.

That is expected to be no later than February 2021 but is likely to happen this year.

Cuthbert-Flynn, the governing Jamaica Labour Party's representative, in February 2016 defeated then sitting MP Paul Buchanan, polling 9,736 to his 7,638. Some 17,600 people participated in that election.

The loss of the seat was one of several hefty blows to the PNP, relegating the party to the Parliamentary Opposition.

But Tomlinson is not daunted by that fact or that the JLP has won three of the last four general elections held in the constituency.

“I think my chances are extremely good. There is a 100 per cent chance of success if I do what is necessary, and what is necessary is not just to find your people. Yes, find your loyal political supporters [but] also find those who are essentially not interested but are on the voters' list and untrusting of the process,” said Tomlinsonin an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“If the process is to change, you also have to find those who don't like it the way it is and get them on stream. So what has made my campaign different is the deliberate attempt to engage every single category of voters and to listen – so that whatever I craft as a solution becomes theirs, and when I speak they hear themselves and they hear their ambition. I am not in West Rural St Andrew for myself; and the more people who believe that are the more people for me because they want somebody there who is there for them,” she added.

According to Tomlinson, for too long the approach to development in the country has not been consistent and has not been driven by “a very clear, collaborative, democratised development strategy”.

The 30-year-old believes that the top-down approach by Members of Parliament is what has consistently hindered development across the country.

She is seeking to change that approach to bring about the desired result.

“When you choose what road is fixed and you choose where gets water first, and you choose whether or not a school is built [it] makes it very haphazard and piecemeal – and politically sensitive,” Tomlinson argued.

Identifying the issues plaguing the constituency as the lack of economic opportunities, water and electricity; poverty; poor roads and limited access to the Internet, the political aspirant has outlined plans she believes are workable.

“So the vision here is to address water poverty. The plan is to advocate for and pull together private sector and public sector resources to create a water bank. And by water bank I mean raw financial resources that allow residents in a non-partisan way to request to build a catchment system, because the NWC [National Water Commission] supply is unreliable,” she stated.

Added to that, Tomlinson wants to “solve” energy challenges in communities across the constituency.

This, she said, is already being resolved through a solar lighting project underway as residents are indicating there is a challenge in their community.

“So once we've identified that a road actually needs lighting, we purchase from our own resources and fund-raising activities solar lights that we can install, and then to partner again with the community to ensure that the resources stay there to serve the community and nobody takes it to put in their backyard. And so far that programme has been going successfully; once the lights are installed they are properly maintained and protected by the community,” she said.

Turning to the economic challenges, Tomlinson said if given the mandate to lead, a greater number of community and resource centres will be built so that constituents are able to go in and “get six weeks' or four weeks' training and certification”.

“We have a very distinct need for access to Internet for students to be able to do their homework, for students to print their SBA [School Based Assessment test]. So, of course, free access to Internet in all public spaces is a commitment I'm making. And we've already started working out our budget for that and identifying where in those public spaces the routers and the modems will be hosted. But then also to make sure communities have resource centres,” she shared.

In the area of agriculture, and specifically coffee farming, she acknowledged that a lot needs to happen.

Already, she said she has had consultations with farmers and will be, in another two weeks, hosting a formal meeting.

“So the first meeting I had with them, they outlined the problem and I committed to coming back to them with a solution. We have designed a solution which I will present to them and see if I can get their buy-in and then begin to advocate on their behalf. There has been zero advocacy on behalf of our farmers,” she said.

Asked about her ability to take on the role of Member of Parliament and the challenges that come with the territory, the 30-year-old said that she has a very strong support system which includes family members and friends.

“Those are the kind of people with experience to help you put in context what feels weighty and unconquerable. So, that helps me to gauge how doable or undoable something is and to temper the expectations.

“So, one of the things I think that has made it difficult for politics to work for people is that we're not organising people. We organise our political workers to get out the vote but we don't organise communities to function independently of us as political representatives. That's why people don't trust politicians, because we want the resources so we can pass to people who have their hands outstretched in need and hunger.