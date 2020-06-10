Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 605; recoveries now at 405

JAMAICA has recorded another six confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 605. However, with recoveries at 405, only 200 of that number remain active.

The six new cases are all imported — three who came on a flight from the United States, one on a flight from the United Kingdom, and two from a cruise ship that arrived at the Falmouth pier recently.

The new cases, who range in age from 24 to 54 years, are comprised of five females and

one man. Two of them are from St Elizabeth, while the others reside in Manchester, St James, Portland, and St Catherine.

They bring to 104 the number of imported cases. In addition, there are 218 contacts of

confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related

to a workplace cluster; and 20 under investigation.

A health ministry release said 349 or 57.7 per cent of the 605 confirmed cases are females and 256 or 42.3 per cent are males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.

The ministry said Jamaica's testing numbers are now up to 15,013, noting that in addition to the 605 positives cases, there are 14,371 negatives and 37 pending.