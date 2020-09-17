Congrats, Minister Vaz

Minister of Energy, Science and Technology Daryl Vaz and his wife, Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie, were feted in an intimate setting on Monday with a small group of family and friends present. Among the guests were United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Ray Tapia, British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Anwar Ahmad, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Laurie Peters, and former Prime Minister Bruce Golding.

