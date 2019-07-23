Congresswoman Clarke continues fight for migrants

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (CMC) — Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke has introduced new legislation in the US House of Representatives to create what she describes as a “9/11-style Commission” to investigate the treatment of migrants.

Clarke — the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York — on Saturday said that the National Commission to Investigate the Treatment of Migrant Families and Children Act would create an independent body to investigate the treatment of migrant families by the Trump Administration.

“As a country founded on checks and balances, we must provide a check on what is happening at our border,” Clarke told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

“The commission in my legislation will investigate the conditions wherever migrants are being held in this country, because no child or person should be subjected to live in inhumane conditions, let alone die from where the American Government has caged them.”

She said the National Commission will function similarly to the 9/11 Commission, having full subpoena authority, and the ability to pull records from relevant US federal agencies; and have those who sit on it be appointed by the US Congress.

The congresswoman said the commission will be unlike US inspector general investigations, “because the White House cannot block nor interfere in the investigation”.

In addition, she said the commission will be fully funded “and full-time staff dedicated exclusively to uncover the truth and pursue accountability”.

Clarke said President Donald J Trump “clearly doesn't value the lives of those who are seeking asylum or refugee [status] in the United States of America”.

“We must stand on the right side of history, which is why I have taken action to help these immigrant children and families by introducing The National Commission to Investigate the Treatment of Migrant Families and Children Act,” she said.

A day after officials in his own administration admitted that some children in overcrowded migrant shelters have been denied hot meals or showers, Trump claimed last week that these migrants were “living far better” than in their native countries.

“Many of these illegal aliens are living far better now than where they came from, and in far safer conditions,” Trump tweeted. “No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked and aghast at how terrible things are.”