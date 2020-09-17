Consensus on reopening of schools expected from task force
NEWLY appointed Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams is the chair of an Education COVID-19 Management Task Force (E-COVID), which is expected to help to bring greater clarity to the roadmap for schools' reopening.
The E-COVID Task Force, the ministry announced in a release yesterday, will arrive at a consensus on the reopening and management of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams made the announcement at a meeting yesterday, which was attended by state minister Robert Nesta Morgan, members of the executive of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), as well as senior officers of the education ministry.
The E-COVID Task Force, the release said, will comprise representatives of stakeholder groups in the education sector, including the JTA, Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, the Joint Committee for Tertiary Education, Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students, the Ecumenical Education Committee, The UWI Guild of Students, National Council on Education, the Jamaica Independent Schools Association.
The release said Williams, at yesterday's meeting, assured JTA President Jasford Gabriel and his team of the ministry's commitment to maintaining robust and open communication with the association.
The discussions focused on the infrastructure in place at schools to allow for online and remote learning, as well as the administrative protocols that schools will have to implement for the new school year.
For his part, Gabriel noted that Jamaica is facing challenging times, and commended the education ministry for the efforts made to train teachers for online teaching, the preparation and sharing of the Education-in-Emergencies Manual, the and provision of material for sanitisation in schools.
