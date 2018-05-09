Constable Davian Martin is Lasco top cop
Constable Davian Martin was yesterday named the winner of the Lasco/Jamaica Constabulary Force 2018/19 Police Officer of the Year award at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
Originally from Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland, the 26-year-old Martin has been in the force for seven years and is a member of the Mandeville Division's operational support team.
A strong community and youth advocate, Martin is the leader of the Mandeville Police Youth Club, which saw membership grow from 30 to more than 80 under his stewardship. During this time he organised a 5K run/walk, the funds from which were donated to the Mandeville and Percy Junor hospitals, the cop also initiated the annual Feed The Street People programmes.
He has already been awarded for outstanding contribution to community policing.
Sharing the honours at yesterday's ceremony were first runner-up Sergeant Florezel Thompson from the Motorised Patrol Division, and second runner-up Constable Noel Chang of the Mobile Reserve.
Founder and executive chairman of Lasco Affiliated Companies Lascelles Chin, in his address to the awards luncheon, said: “For 18 years, Lasco has been committed to making the men and women of the force know that Lasco values their service and protection. Our public service professionals — teachers, principals, nurses, and police officers — are the backbone of our democracy and way of life. They are at the core of all we do and they keep the wheels of a society in balance.”
