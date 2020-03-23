Constable wins appeal

Three months shy of retirement, Constable Newton Bentley, who has been on suspension since 2002 after he was charged with carnal abuse, was acquitted by the Court of Appeal last Thursday.

In 2002 Bentley during his tenure at the now-defunct Mobile Reserve, was charged. Six years later he was found not guilty by a jury, but his troubles did not end there. Bentley was slapped with another charge, that of perverting the course of justice.

Allegations are that the constable had kidnapped the complainant, preventing her from attending the carnal abuse trial during which she was expected to give evidence.

He was subsequently convicted in the then resident magistrate's court.

In 2010 Bentley filed a Notice of Appeal. During his appeal Bentley, through his attorney Kemar Robinson, instructed by Peter Champagnie QC, submitted that the parish judge had erred when she found him guilty on the basis that he had prevented the complainant from attending the trial to give evidence against him, resulting in the matter being dismissed.

Robinson argued that the parish judge misquoted the evidence, as her notes of evidence clearly stated that Bentley was acquitted by a jury in 2008.

The Court of Appeal agreed with Robinson's submissions.

– Racquel Porter