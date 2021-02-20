Contract killer remanded

WADE Blackwood, the confessed trigger man in the 2018 contract killing of St Andrew businesswoman Simone Campbell-Collymore, is to know his fate on March 11 this year.

In January this year, the 24-year-old labourer, who has been in custody since April 2018, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Blackwood was expected to be sentenced yesterday, however, when he appeared the court was told that the social enquiry report for him was not ready and would not be for another two weeks. The sentencing was then agreed for March 11. He has been remanded.

Campbell-Collymore, a 32-year-old mother, and 36-year-old taxi operator Winston Watson were gunned down on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at approximately 3:57 pm at the entrance of Forest Ridge Apartments on Stanley Terrace Red Hills, St Andrew.

According to court records, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed Blackwood firing into the vehicle from the passenger side.

He said another individual fired from the driver's side.

In the incident Campbell-Collymore was shot 19 times and Walters five times. They later died from the injuries received.

Blackwood, who was subsequently arrested, was among four people, including Omar “Best” Collymore, husband of the woman, whom the police accused of orchestrating the murder and attempted to flee the island afterwards.

The police said that after “intensive investigations”, Collymore and the others were identified as co-conspirators in the double murder.