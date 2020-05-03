Contractor Centre gives to Constant Spring Police

St Andrew-based The Contractor Centre entered the war against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating gallons of sanitiser, antibacterial soap and disinfectants, among other essential items, to the Constant Spring Police Station last week.

Chief Executive Officer Andre Hutchinson, who is also a member of the Constant Spring Police Civic Association, said that donating the essential chemicals was crucial, as the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were on the front line of the war against the virus.

“While one of the best weapons against this deadly virus is social distancing, the JCF does not have that luxury, so it is very important that they constantly sanitise their bodies and their surroundings and wash their hands when possible, and our donation can help in that area,” said Hutchinson.

The Contractor Centre, based at Shortwood Road, is a new brand that recognises the need to impact the community by being corporate citizens. “It is critical to give back. Outside of this donation, we have established partnerships with quite a few citizens associations. When you are blessed with a lot you must give back, and that's our day-to-day mandate. It's not just only our kindness toward society but also our team members and our clients, which trickles down into every facet of society,” Hutchinson said.

Caribbean Industrial Systems, the seven-year-old parent company of The Contractor Centre, which also has a history of philanthropic deeds, and Hutchinson shared that it is the organisation's intention to carry on the tradition.

In 2014 when there was the Ebola crisis, which presented a similar threat against humanity, the company assisted in a major way by providing both materials and services needed to combat the potential impact of the disease. “We did an entire room for the [National] Chest Hospital in Barbican, Kingston. We did the flooring which was antibacterial-antimicrobial, that was critical to mitigating the spread of viruses and organisms. They needed an isolation room that prevented the spread of viruses and we made it happen,” Hutchinson said.