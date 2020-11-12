Contractors reject blame for bad roads

LOCAL contractors are increasingly being blamed for the breaking up of some major and parochial roads during recent heavy rains, and Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica (IMAJ) President Lenworth Kelly sees this as unfair.

Kelly told the Jamaica Observer that the real problem is that, while the funds made available for road construction or rehabilitation are insufficient to deal with the problems that arise during the process, politicians still want to see them built or rehabilitated.

He said, too, that while government agencies have qualified personnel to do testing and oversight, they need more people with the necessary expertise in road construction to supervise and confirm the quality of work done.

For example, Kelly said while the National Works Agency (NWA) is largely responsible for roads at the central and local government level, municipal councils do not have the necessary in-house expertise to oversee the quality of the infrastructural works, and this is left to the NWA, which does not have enough technical experts to cover the island.

“In some instances, where the politician wants to see the road completed, that politician might be pressuring them to finish the road. So, if the road costs $10 and the politician has only been allocated $6, but he wants the road to be completed as quickly as possible, something has to give. So something is going to be compromised. But, in the end, the politician is not going to admit that he spent $6 where $10 should have been spent!” Kelly explained.

He continued: “You notice when the projects are completed you don't hear the politicians complaining about the work, because it was their influence that led to the completion. Sometimes, the NWA is blamed for this, but sometimes they are really given a basket to carry water. The NWA does have the expertise to see that the job is done properly, and they know what needs to be done, but they do it anyway.”

The IMAJ president also pointed out that the contractor only becomes a part of the team when the construction phase of a project starts, and the performance of the other parties, prior to and during execution of the construction phase, contributes significantly to the outcome of a project.

“Take the Junction road problem, for example. The NWA knew that a retaining wall was needed before you even put in the road. But, if the politicians want the road to be completed, because promises were made, the road is put in and nobody says anything,” Kelly pointed out.

“It is because we don't get certain amount of rainfall and more earth tremors why you don't see more of this [current flooding] happening,” he added.

Kelly accepted that drainage is a problem for some of the roads, but again, he said that it comes down to spending the money available for the project.

“The question is, where is the money to come from when the drains need fixing and the member of parliament or councillor is under pressure from constituents to repair or build the road.

“The truth is that a road can be so bad that the drainage has to be dealt with first. But, if the budget for the road is $10 and the drainage costs $50, you just have to go ahead and finish the road, and if the rains come and mash it up, a just so. Sometimes, the contractor complains that the funds can't do all the work that is necessary, but in the end they are forced to do it even if it can wait,” he stated.

Kelly thinks that the work done on Marcus Garvey Drive is a good example, because it could have waited until proper drainage was constructed.

“You don't have to do everything at one time. You do the most productive areas first — the belly of your production — so it doesn't affect the manufacturers,” he said.

He said, too, that what Marcus Garvey Drive needs is flood control and not drainage, because wherever the water flows from, it collects on the coastline, and there are no alternative drains like the Sandy Gully in St Andrew, which can take off major volumes of the water.

According to Kelly, wisdom is not invested solely in political and public administrators, neither is it distributed in accord with election cycles.

However, he said that any fair and balanced attempt to improve the performance of Jamaican contractors and the other practitioners whose roles and responsibilities impact the outcome of construction projects will have the full support of the IMAJ.