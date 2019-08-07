Convict appeals 12-year sentence for wounding with intent

A St Catherine man, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend by slashing her throat and stabbing her multiple times, is appealing his sentence.

The convict, who claimed that his sentence is “manifestly excessive”, decided to appeal a day after the same judge who handled his case sentenced another man who had stabbed two people to death to six years in prison.

Kevin Brown, who was sentenced by Justice Crescencia Brown Beckford in the St Catherine Home Circuit Court on a charge of wounding with intent on July 25, is also appealing his sentence on the grounds that the trial judge erred in law when she empanelled the jury, in the absence of his attorney Sean Osborne, and revoked his bail.

The 42-year-old chef and fisherman is also contending that the treatment of his mitigation plea was not given sufficient weight, resulting in a miscarriage of justice.

Brown was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge was reduced to wounding with intent when the matter reached trial. He pleaded guilty at the start of his trial on July 23.

The court was told that on January 18, 2017, Brown contacted the complainant and threatened to kill her and to commit suicide after she ended their six-year relationship in December 2016.

The complainant reported the matter and five days later Brown went searching for her at her home but she was not there.

He returned the following day, armed with a knife, and went into her bedroom, took up her phone and attacked her.

The complainant, the court heard, ran into her bathroom but received stab wounds on her arms, chest, right shoulder and right thigh.

The prosecution also led evidence that while the complainant was lying on the floor, Brown knelt over her and cut her throat.

The complainant's aunt subsequently intervened, took the knife away from Brown and handed it over to the police who were summoned to the scene.

The 23-year-old victim's impact statement, which was read in court, stated that the incident had affected her emotionally and physically.

“I am left with broken bones — two places in my right hand and neck. Everything I do I have to find different ways to do it. Little after the incident, I could not write, feed myself, bathe, and wash, among other things. It is after therapy I started to help myself,” she said.

The woman said she is yet to recover the full use of her right hand, which still causes pain at times.

She also told the court that she has to wear clothing to cover the scars and is unable to forget about the violent attack because when people see the scars and question her, “it plays back [in] her mind”.

Osborne, during his plea in mitigation, submitted that his hard-working client cared deeply for his family and ex-girlfriend.

He asked the judge to consider the diminishing responsibility because Brown had an epileptic episode during the domestic dispute.

Osborne further pointed out that the complainant had been arguing during the dispute and at one point had possession of the knife and that his client had called the police immediately after the incident and given them a caution statement.

Brown's sentencing was on the heels of the controversial six-year imprisonment, which was given to Jeffrey Campbell for the murder of an old woman and her son in 2013.

Campbell was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter for the stabbing death of 80-year-old returning resident Winifred Williams and 58-year-old Michael Williams.

Campbell admitted to killing the duo after Williams had refused to pay him for repair work he had done at her home.