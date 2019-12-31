Cooking gas company rejects suggestions of wrongdoing

Yaadman Haulage Jamaica Limited, the cooking gas company in Malvern, St Elizabeth, that was raided by the police last weekend, yesterday dismissed a suggestion by the authorities that it may be engaged in wrongdoing.

Last Saturday, Superintendent Samuel Morgan, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, had told the J amaica Observer that the operation began on Friday “and at the end of the day, 1,160 small cylinders carrying the brand of IGL, Petcom and GasPro were recovered”.

The St Elizabeth police chief had also said that while police investigations were ongoing, “it would appear those brands [IGL, Petcom, GasPro] should not have been there” and “we have our suspicions”.

However, in its response yesterday, Yaadman said that the cylinders found by the police are empties.

Yaadman said that its CEO Miguel Smith “is rejecting suggestions of impropriety on the part of the company”.

Smith also said the first point to note is that there is no basis to the warrant acted on by the police which alleged that uncustomed goods were in the possession of his company.

“It is important to note that at no time has Yaadman not fulfilled requests regarding empty cylinders,” the company said, adding that its principals wish to highlight that no attempt was made to hide the cylinders which were taken by the police.

Smith also said that the usual process where dealers are called to pick up empty cylinders is being observed.

“For emphasis, the company and its principals categorically reject as false, suggestions of wrongdoing and have retained legal counsel to treat this matter,” Yaadman said.

Smith also said he is concerned that influential stakeholders may be engaged in a bid to, without just cause, embarrass Yaadman Haulage Contractors, which has built a reputation as a 100 per cent Jamaican-owned company which operates with integrity and is providing a reliable service to the public.

“Yaadman Haulage Jamaica Limited looks forward to a favourable resolution to this matter and is calling on authorities, including the leadership of the constabulary force, to ensure that any enquiry into this matter is carried out in a fair and just manner,” the company stated.