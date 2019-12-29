Cooreville honours its own seniors

FOR the first time since the construction and completion of Cooreville Gardens in the mid 1970s to early 1980s, senior citizens in the community have been recognised for their service to holistic development and nation building.

The recognition came in the form of a dinner and awards ceremony held on December 22 which saw 17 senior citizens being fed, entertained, pampered and awarded for their stellar contribution to the development of Cooreville Gardens. Two individuals were awarded posthumously.

The event was organised by the Cooreville Gardens Citizens' Association and sponsored by the US-based One Cooreville Group and the Michelle Thomas Foundation — the brainchild of attorney-at-law and Cooreville Gardens resident Michelle Thomas.

When asked about the decision to sponsor the event, Thomas, who has indicated a political interest in running as People's National Party councillor for the area, said that the idea of a function to hail seniors has been in the pipeline for three years and without her help, it would not have materialised.

“I am a member of the community and I believe that seniors play a very important role in shaping societal goals, in inspiring the young people, and in mobilising the community for growth. These people would have been 'foundation' and they would have understood the realities in the past to be able to guide the future. If we don't hold close our seniors in society we will lose out on our morals — let's face it, our seniors help to shape morals and so I decided to assist based on that fact,” Thomas said.

Further, the young attorney said that based on her own observations there were many unsung heroes in the community, and she felt recognition needed to be given while they are alive.

“I believe there are a lot of unsung heroes who, over time and years gone by have been using their resources to help other people in the community, and a lot of people don't know about it. If we could put on a display for one night to showcase some of these people then it might inspire other people to help, and it might even inspire young people to get to know these other people and build on community camaraderie and networking among each other,” she said.

Thomas added: “This year a total of 15 of our senior citizens died by means of illnesses and natural causes, and when we lost these members of our community many of us were shaken. Losing these people one after the other really put us in a state of reflection. We started to talk about these persons and that's when we realised that these people, some of whom have passed away, have helped to shape the community so much so that losing them took a toll on some of the members. The idea of awarding seniors came at the fore and centre again this year, and that would have been an impetus from me as well to come on board.”

The seniors were rewarded for their contribution to spiritual growth, holistic development, service and volunteerism.

Public relations officer of the Cooreville Gardens Community Association, Orlando Christie shared that he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to make it an annual event.

“I am really happy this has happened because for the past two years I have been organising back-to-school treats and community tree-lighting ceremonies. We are always looking out for the kids and no one looks out for the seniors. When they die you hear the good things, but no one has taken time to show gratitude and say thanks before they go,” he said.

As the seniors fellowshipped and danced for the remainder of the night, Elaine Thomas, one of the recipients for the unsung hero award, expressed gratitude and lauded the effort, which she highlighted was the primary initiative of young people.