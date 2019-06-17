Cop beaten at police station
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — A police constable had to seek medical attention after one of his arms was fractured during an altercation with a group of detainees who set upon him at the Falmouth Police Station last Saturday.
According to a well-placed police source, the constable was attacked in the holding area of the police station by a group of about three men.
The men, who the police suspected to be gangsters, had been picked up and taken into custody for processing.
The constable's colleagues rushed to his assistance, but they arrived after he was held by one of the men and beaten by another.
The injured cop was taken to a medical facility where he was treated and released.
He is expected to return to hospital tomorrow for follow-up treatment.
The Falmouth police are probing the incident, and charges are expected to be laid against the men shortly.
— Horace Hines
