Cop flees in the nude after caught with soldier's wife

A policeman who was reportedly caught in a compromising position with the wife of a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF)soldier in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, narrowly escaped death Wednesday night.

The policeman, who was allegedly gun butted and shot in his shoulder, is recuperating.

The Jamaica Observer was informed that about 11:45 pm Wednesday the JDF corporal, who arrived home earlier than expected, walked in to see his wife, a policewoman, in an intimate position with a policeman.

After being shot by the soldier following an argument, the policeman fled the dwelling in the nude, leaving his firearm behind. He was taken to hospital by a passing motorist.

The JDF member, meanwhile, is facing possible wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm charges.