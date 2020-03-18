Cop freed of 2010 murder of higgler

AN anguished “oh my God” was the utterance from the lips of a passionate Rosemarie Trout yesterday at the news that police constable Mark Grant was freed of the 2010 murder of her common law spouse, Devon Delisser, by a seven-member jury who returned a unanimous verdict of 'not guilty'.

The trial, which had commenced on March 11 in the Home Circuit Court, saw the prosecution leading evidence that on June 16, 2010, Constable Grant shot and killed Devon Delisesr, a resident of Norman Road in Kingston. It was alleged that the policeman confronted Delisser and, after giving instructions to put his hands in the air, turned his M16 rifle on him and shot him in the back, killing him.

However, Trout said the verdict was not a surprise.

“I've been expecting this. I know we can't win the State like this without a good lawyer. At first a Member of Parliament (name omitted) give wi a lawyer and that lawyer did nothing. The witness them [also complained about] how long the case was taking; June coming makes it 10 years since police kill the man and nothing at all. Mi a tell yuh seh this system slack. That's why mi tell my yute dem seh stay far from trouble, and yuh don't have to go to trouble fi trouble come at yuh,” she said passionately.

Trout said on the day Delisser was killed he would have been in Linstead, “trying to make a dollar to give his children lunch money to go to school” while she was in Falmouth. On his way home that night he was shot and killed, she said.

In his defence, the policeman, through his lawyers Peter Champagnie QC and Pierre Rogers, suggested that Delisser was shot when, after putting his hands in the air, he made a sudden movement by dropping one of his hands and reaching towards his waistband. At that moment, they said, Delisser's back was turned to the policeman. Delisser then spun around suddenly with what appeared then to be a gun in hand. In such circumstances, the lawyers argued, the policeman fired believing honestly that Delisser had a firearm and was reaching for it to shoot him. However, after he was shot, it was discovered that the object Delisser had turned out to be a Magnum tonic wine bottle.

In addressing the jury, Champagnie urged them to consider that the incident happened at night and that the post-mortem report showed that Delisser was shot to the side of his chest, consistent with him turning around.

During the trial presided over by Justice Vivene Harris, a sibling of the deceased, in a statement read into the records of the court, said Delisser, a higgler, was a “very jovial individual who was very protective of his family”.

At the same time, a character witness for the defence who took the stand on Monday, said Grant, as an officer, was a “disciplined, committed and hard-working member who could be relied on to execute tasks assigned”.

“I know him to be one who is amicable; he has friendly relations, is mannerable and he tends to be, both on and off duty, somewhat introverted,” he told the court when asked about his personality.

According to the witness — a superintendent of police — when he heard of the incident involving Grant he was “saddened but not surprised”.

“The circumstances that caused him to be here are not unusual; we operate in a highly volatile policing environment where police engaging in deadly gun battles with criminal operatives is not unusual. The community itself is one where there has been a number of such occurrences,” he said when prodded by a prosecutor to explain.

Questioned further as to the guiding tenets of the Use of Force Policy of the Jamaica Constabulary and whether Grant had at the time been involved in a “deadly battle”, the witness said “there was no battle per se”.

Under re-examination by Champagnie about this comment he said, “the fact that deadly fire is engaged or may be engaged does not in and of itself rely on battle”.

Asked by Champagnie as to whether the Use of Force Policy included preemptive strikes, the witness replied, “to the best of my knowledge it does.”

“If the police officer in the execution of his duties has reason to believe that he is faced with imminent danger — that is to say his life or that of any member of his team or any citizen is at risk — he may take action to prevent any harm or injury being caused to self, team members or members of the public, and that includes lethal force,” he stated.

Yesterday, Trout, who is also a higgler, when told of the verdict, was surprised that the trial had been brought to a close.

“I have been left out in the dark. A juss so it go when yuh poor. Yuh si when yuh poor in this country here, anything is anything, but God is God. That man weh that policeman kill is a innocent man. Him have five boy pickney and them suffering right now. My little boy [is] traumatised; he is 15, he barely want to go to school, but that is just the way life set,” she told the Jamaica Observer, noting that she was mother to only one of Delisser's five children.

She said the years since her partner died have been marked by struggle as she tried to help his children.

“I spent 13 years with that man. I never get no compensation, no help from the State. It's just because I am a hustler in the street, and I throw my likkle pardner (informal savings arrangement), that's the way I go through. I know from day one that nothing would come out of it,” she said.

The other children, she said, who are no longer living with her, have not fared well either.

“Right now one of Devon's son is in prison [after an incident with a female minor]. Since their father died all kinda things have been happening to the kids them. The children them used to live with me but I can't bear it anymore [because] they are getting big. Recently one of them turned 25,” she told the Observer.