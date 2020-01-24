Cop hit down while doing traffic duties

THE police high command has condemned yesterday's incident in which a constable was mowed down by a public passenger vehicle at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue in St Andrew.

“The constable, who was conducting traffic management duties at the intersection, reportedly signalled the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car to stop, after the driver committed a traffic infraction,” the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) said last night.

Added the CCU: “The driver reportedly slowed down before accelerating the vehicle into the path of the constable, running him over and crushing one of his legs. He is being treated for injuries at hospital.”

The policeman is likely to undergo an operation today.

In the meantime, the police high command has urged the driver to turn himself in to the police immediately.