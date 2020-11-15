PHOTO: COP SHOT IN HALF-WAY-TREE

Police cordon off a section of busy Half-Way-Tree yesterday afternoon after a shooting incident which left a policeman and a civilian injured. Police reported that the cop, who was on beat duty, saw a robbery in progress and rushed to the scene, only for gunmen to fire at him in a bid to escape. He was shot in the leg and treated at hospital. The civilian was also treated. The gunmen escaped, but the incident caused a major traffic pile-up. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

