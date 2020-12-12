Cops appeal for info after four killed in Old Harbour

AS police investigators probe the quadruple murder that occurred in the wee hours of yesterday morning in Old Harbour, St Catherine, they are appealing to anyone with information to make contact.

The “top-level probe”, according to a release from the police's Corporate Communications Unit, is being carried out by the Major Investigation Division (MID).

They are appealing to anyone with information to contact the MID at 876-758-5048, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop 311, or the nearest police station.

According to the police, the four people — three men and a woman — were killed by unknown assailant(s) in Planters district.

Dead are: 31-year-old Richard Wright, otherwise called Richie; Omar Wright, 27, otherwise called Buss Head; 49-year-old Lester Harvey; and the woman who is known only as Nordia of a Chapelton, Clarendon address. The three men, the police said, are all farmers of Rhule Town district, Old Harbour.

Residents heard explosions about 1:30 am and summoned the police, the release continued. Upon the arrival of the police the four, who reportedly had gunshot wounds, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.