Cops called for crowd control at Mandeville tax office
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police were called in for crowd control as people disregarded the Government's physical distancing guideline at the Mandeville tax office on Tuesday afternoon.
The guideline is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic now sweeping the globe, leaving more than 85,000 dead.
Up to yesterday morning, Jamaica had 63 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with four dead. The parish of Manchester has six confirmed cases.
A security guard assigned to the tax office told the Jamaica Observer that only three people at a time were now allowed inside to conduct business at the cashier section.
See these photos by Gregory Bennett.
