Cops hold two of three

THERE was high drama on Lyndhurst Road in Kingston on Monday as police chased men travelling in a stolen motor car along the usually busy road.

Two of three men travelling in the stolen Honda motor car were later held, police confirmed.

According to the officers on the scene, they received information that a car which was stolen from Portmore in St Catherine was spotted travelling on Lyndhurst Road. The car was chased by the police and, in an attempt to elude the officers, the driver reversed and hit a Nissan Note motor car. The men then alighted the vehicle and ran.

One who ran into a nearby business establishment was immediately held, while another was found by officers of an enhanced security measures team hiding in “Rome”, an area located off the nearby Rousseau Road.

“... He was [hiding] in a gully and we eventually held him,” one of the officers responsible for capturing the second man said.

“Mi only see when the Honda Stream buss a reverse and it lick up in another car. Then the man them jump out and one of them run go inna the business place ova deh suh,” said an eyewitness as he pointed in the direction.

“The other one get weh but mi a hear now say di police catch dem around the road. It nuh nice the way how things a gwaan inna wi likkle island. It nuh nice at all,” said the eyewitness.

Another person who was standing close to the scene of the incident could be heard saying, “A suh dem likkle boy here waan live? Just waan get up a tief things weh dem nuh work for? And look how dem just reverse and mash up the man behind dem car.”

Some of the people on the scene were overheard commending the police.

“The police dem do a [good] job today and dem nuh hostile to wi [who are] out here. Only thing mi see go wrong today is that dem seh one of the tief dem get weh. Otherwise mi happy say dem catch di other two,” a woman said.

The Jamaica Observer received unconfirmed reports that a pistol was retrieved from a shop close by where one of the men had dropped it while trying to escape.

— Shanae Stewart