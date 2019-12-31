Cops hunt son in dad's murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Mandeville police yesterday launched a manhunt for the son of slain Georges Valley carpenter, Roy Leon, who is known in the community as “Barry”.

The 75-year-old's body was found before daybreak by neighbours, who saw his nearly headless corpse draped across the front steps of his half-finished house in the farming community, not 20 minutes south-east of Manchester's capital, Mandeville.

Superintendent of Police Gary Francis, the officer in charge of the parish, said, up to press time yesterday, that the search was still on for the suspect Jayon Leon, otherwise called “Jay”, who is the son of the deceased.

Jay, residents said, was once a salesman for a prominent Manchester bakery. However, he lost his job some time ago and became “unsettled” in his behaviour, moving between the family home and Christiana in north Manchester.

Superintendent Francis said that the elder Leon's death was the tragic outcome of a domestic dispute between father and son.

According to residents at the scene of the murder, Jay, 27, had a long-standing dispute with his father, which heightened after he lost his job.

They said he arrived in the community on Saturday, reporting to them that he had walked from Christiana to the outskirts of Georges Valley, before getting a lift into the district.

He reportedly spent Sunday night in the company of a relative and residents at a local bar. Residents said he was behaving in an unusual fashion, throwing away an entire flask of rum for no apparent reason.

The younger Leon went to his father's house after midnight and allegedly became involved in an altercation with him. He is said to have hustled his mother, who is recovering from a recent surgery, out of the house during the dispute with his father. She found refuge with neighbours. After residents made her aware of the gruesome discovery of her husband's body yesterday, she reportedly collapsed and was hospitalised.

Today, the last day of 2019, Leon's murder adds yet another homicide to the 1,326 recorded for the island, by the police up to three days ago.