Cops hunting four juveniles seen in video that has gone viral

The search is now on for four young boys seen handling what appears to be a Ruger 9mm pistol in a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boys, who appear to be teenagers, are seen racking the slide of the firearm by disengaging the safety mechanism, with the magazine falling out at one point.

“Dem man yah come fi you anywhey brawling, broad day, any boy,” declares one of the boys as he takes his turn to pose with the gun in the 54-second video.

There is no indication as to where the video was recorded though it appears to be within a domestic environment. There is also nothing in the video to indicate when it was recorded.

Yesterday the police said they were aware of the video and are urging the boys to turn themselves in for questioning.

“We have received the video footage and we are very concerned. We have commenced investigations into the matter, using available technology. However, we are appealing to the persons who may have information about their identity to come forward,” said Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the police Corporate Communications Unit.

Additionally, the individuals in the video are being urged to turn themselves in to the nearest police station immediately in the company of their parents and attorney,” added Lindsay.

She said the police are also seeking the public's assistance in finding the four boys.

The police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the four juveniles to call the tip line at 876-591-5671, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.