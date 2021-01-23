Cops probing sale of fake UWI degrees

THE University of the West Indies, Mona, is urging employers and educational institutions to be on high alert for the selling of fake undergraduate and postgraduate degrees which appear to be issued by the institution.

The matter was brought to the attention of the university on Monday.

In an advisory, The UWI said it was “investigating the matter as we view this as highly concerning and condemn the actions of those involved in this activity”.

Noting that all of its certificates consist of security features which help to guarantee authenticity, The UWI said those who have concerns about the legitimacy of the documents should contact the Examinations Section for verification or report the matter to the Fraud Squad of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) if in possession of such documents.

This newspaper was unable to get a response from the JCF on the matter.