Cops question five in connection with Trelawny mother's murder

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The Trelawny police have arrested five people, including close relatives of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, who was gunned down in full view of her 10-year-old daughter during a home invasion at Reserve, Trelawny, on the night of June 19.

Up to late yesterday afternoon, Criminal Investigation Branch investigators were interviewing the five individuals.

They are believed to have plotted the contract killing of Geddes.

Two of those being questioned, a man and woman, were yesterday apprehended in Westmoreland. They joined three females, including a juvenile, who were picked up by the police in Trelawny on Tuesday.

According to the police, about 8:30 pm on June 19, Geddes and her daughter were inside her bedroom upstairs the family house when an intruder entered through an open door.

The intruder, who brandished a handgun, reportedly robbed Geddes of cash and other valuables before shooting her, execution-style, after she rejected his demand for sex.

She was taken to Falmouth Public General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter escaped.

Her 10-year-old daughter was not physically harmed.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the house the following morning, a distraught Nadine Geddes — a sister of the deceased — and other grief-stricken family members expressed shock at the gruesome killing.

She explained that, like other family members, she was downstairs “but never heard any explosion”.

“It was not until the 10-year-old raised an alarm,” she bemoaned.

At the time, the distressed sister reflected that it was déjà vu for the family, as only late last year tragedy struck when her brother, Gregory Geddes, who was 37, was fatally stabbed during a dispute with a bartender at a bar in Martha Brae in the parish.