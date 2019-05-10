Cops renew appeal for info on murder of Seaview teen
The St Andrew South police are again appealing to residents in and around Seaview Gardens to share whatever information they have that will assist in apprehending the men who murdered 15-year-old Cleon Morgan on Monday.
The Penwood High School student was on his way home when he was stabbed multiple times by three men on Block C in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.
Superintendent of Police Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday that the cops have not received any information that could have led to an arrest.
“As a matter of fact, we are still trying to find a witness. That should not be a challenge. If you are afraid to talk, call 311,” Francis pleaded.
On Tuesday, Penwood High School Principal Donna McLaren described Cleon as decent, loving soul.
“He was respectful to all his peers and those in authority. He was here yesterday when we launched Education Week and he spoke to me in the afternoon because he does not take part in any educational activities; as school is dismissed, he's gone home because his mother is sick,” McLaren said.
“I think, because he cared for his mother, that brought out the caring side. He was a very dear student to us. He was a promising student,” she said.
“We usually identify our students from grade nine who will be in the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) classes, and he was one of them. A very decent student, his deportment, everything was up to standard,” the principal added.
McLaren, while noting that the students are not coping with the tragedy, said counsellors from the Ministry of Education were conducting sessions.
“It is very, very sad when you have a student that dies,” she said.
On Monday evening when the Observer visited the community, the teenager's mother, Margaret Morgan, who was scheduled to leave the island on Wednesday for medical attention in the United States, said that she was making preparations for her son to leave the community due to ongoing violence.
The mother of four, who was inside her house when she got word of the tragedy, said she became concerned minutes after three when the ninth-grade student did not walk through the gate.
“Mi say, a weh Cleon deh and a three o'clock? Him reach 'round there three 0'clock and dem hold him 'round there and stab him up. Just 'round di road deh suh, just fi come 'round here suh. Cleon nuh do nobody nutten, ask anybody,” the distraught mother said.
She said that her son was a jovial teenager who was loved by everyone.
