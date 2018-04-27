Cops say suspected serial rapist arrested in St Catherine

A suspected serial rapist was yesterday arrested in Waterford, St Catherine, while a pastor, who is also facing sexual charges, is set to face the St Thomas Parish Court next month.

According to a release from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, the suspected serial rapist was arrested following an operation in Waterford by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch.

The man, who has not been named by the police, was arrested for abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, illegal possession of firearm, aiding and abetting, and robbery with aggravation.

The police say he is scheduled to face a series of identification parades.

In the meantime, the police say a 21-year-old pastor has been charged in connection with several sexual-related crimes.

He is Ricardo Brown of Cottage Pen, Morant Bay in St Thomas.

According to the police, Brown is to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on May 11.

Brown was charged with five counts of abduction, rape, assault at common-law, grievous sexual assault, abduction of child under 16, robbery with aggravation, and unlawful wounding, the police say.

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse are investigating further, the police say.