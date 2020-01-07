Cops seek Melvin Martin

DETECTIVES assigned to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the St Catherine Circuit Court.

He is Melvin Martin of Martin and Oxford roads in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police have asked Martin or anyone knowing his whereabouts to contact the Spanish Town CIB at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.