Cops seek public's help in fatal shooting of 12-y-o boy
The police yesterday appealed to the public for assistance in the shooting death of 12-year-old Duyon DaCosta on Payne Avenue in Kingston on Saturday.
According to the Hunts Bay police, Dacosta was among a group of people standing on the road around 7:45 pm when a gunman on foot attacked. DaCosta, a man and two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
The Hunts Bay Police is imploring persons who may have information that can help them to identify, arrest and charge those responsible for the shooting to contact them.
The police are also seeking the public's help in locating 70-year-old Victor Green, a businessman of Forest Close, Red Hills, Kingston 19, who has been missing since last Wednesday.
Green is described as of dark complexion, medium build and about 175 centimetres (five feet, nine inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Green was last seen about 7:00 am Wednesday, but his mode of dress at the time hasn't been ascertained.
Meanwhile, the Kingston western police is seeking to locate a witness who it says is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.
The witness is Phildon Bennett of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston.
Bennett is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, June 14.
Bennett, or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station, the police said.
