Cornwall College alumni step up

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Nineteen Cornwall College students received scholarship with a total value of $2.5 million from two past students' associations during a ceremony at the all boys' school chapel last week.

The Cornwall College Alumni Association of South Florida awarded scholarships to nine outstanding students for the 2020-2021 school year. The recipients will each receive a sum of US$1,000 with payouts throughout the school year.

Meanwhile, the Class of '88 awarded 10 students with scholarships valued at $1.3 million.

In addition to the scholarships, the Class of '88 also recognised Jamie Hutchinson and Malik Ewan, two teachers for distinguished services.

The sole female board member of the Cornwall College Alumni Association of South Florida, Janet Silvera, who was at hand at the scholarship awards ceremony, expressed that the scholarships were very timely, given the COVID-19 pandemic which has triggered devastating economic effects on a wide cross section of the society.

“We are particularly proud that we are able to provide this scholarship assistance at a time of severe hardships for students and their families due to the devastating effects of the COVID pandemic. Our children need support now more than ever and we encourage all constituents to protect and provide for our young people in this time of crisis,” said Silvera.

“Congratulations to all the scholarship awardees and their parents who have unwavering commitment to the development of these excellent young men. You have done an outstanding job and we implore you to keep up the great work. We look forward to continued great accomplishments as the students continue their journey through Cornwall College and beyond, and develop to become great citizens of our society and the wider world,” added Silvera.

Dr Shaun Jones, a representative of the Class of '88, lauded the recipients, as he argued that they have made their parents proud.

“The pride and joy that you have brought to your parents is significant and I'm sure immeasurable. But what is impressive is the fact that you have honoured your contract. Where your parents have agreed to support you, you have repaid their efforts with your excellent performance – that shows gentleman, that you are men of might,” said Jones expressed.

“From our prospective as old boss, we see the best of ourselves in you. You represent what we know to be the best future for this country and, by extension, the global society,” declared Jones.

Vice-principal of Cornwall College Vinette Virgo thanked the past students for their unwavering support for their alma mater.

“In spite of of the challenges presented by COVID-19, they have recognised 19 high achieving and financially eligible students, which I think is remarkable. I know the students are elated and will make their donors proud. I am sure that these scholarships will assist in equipping our young men with the necessary tools to navigate the virtual space,” said Virgo.

“I am impressed with the passion of our alumni, the intense pride they felt as past students of this noble institution Cornwall College, and the commitment they have in assuring a strong future for their alma mater.”

Ashauni Levy expressed appreciation on behalf of the recipients.

“On behalf of my fellow scholarship awardees I would to thank the Cornwall College Alumni Association for its generous contribution, which will surely assist us. It is always something for us to look upon when we are older and we are able, we too may assist our fellow Cormwallians,” said Levy.