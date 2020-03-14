Coronation Market to be sanitised this evening

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) yesterday dismissed a message being circulated on social media that the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston is to be closed indefinitely as part of efforts to contain a possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams confirmed that the market will be closed on Saturday evening for sanitation purposes, as it cannot be cleaned and sanitised while vending is taking place. He said that the market will reopen for business by Wednesday.

He said that the KSAMC has been in constant communication with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as well as with the vendors and staff at the market.

“The KSAMC is dismissing all messages being circulated regarding [indefinite] closure of the Coronation Market, and wishes to reassure the public that the market remains open and will maintain regular operations [after the sanitising],” the mayor said.