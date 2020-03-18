Coronavirus tally moves to 13; nurses get 5 buses

JAMAICA'S novel coronavirus (COVID-19) figure moved to 13 yesterday after five more test results, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed at a Jamaica House press conference last evening.

Dr Tufton told reporters that results of the other four tests were negative, but noted that the one tested positive is linked to 'patient one'... from the Bull Bay area.

“It justifies for us why we took the decision to quarantine that Bull Bay Seven to Eight Miles area because so far the numbers are linked. If they were moving about it would certainly create a greater spread, depending on where they had gone and who they came in contact with,” the minister said.

He said that between yesterday and today an additional 11 tests results should be available, and the information will be released as soon as they are.

He said the overall status shows that 413 people have entered Jamaica from a country of interest since January 31. Twenty-seven are quarantined in government facilities, 52 are in home quarantine and 26 are in isolation in government facilities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, meanwhile, revealed that ministry officials would be meeting with operators of funeral homes today to clarify issues concerning handling of bodies, just in case there are deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

She said that there was a process for dealing with the Ebola, which did not affect Jamaica, and felt that the funeral home directors wanted to find out if there was a new process in dealing with a coronavirus victim.

“There is no difference in how we treat regular cases of people who have died, and they have to prepare the body. But we are going to have that detailed discussion with them to address their concerns,” she said.

“We would not have any cause to believe that we have any bodies that are presently in the morgue that may have been dead due to COVID-19. We have absolutely no reason to believe that,” she added.

And commenting on the refusal of taxis to carry nurses, Dr Tufton said that having condemned the actions by the taxi drivers, he had held discussions with the Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague and the nurses, and will today hand over five new buses that have been purchased for the nurses.

“I know five is not enough for the entire country, but it is certainly a good start. We will also be talking to the management of the hospitals to see what other arrangements can be made.

In the meantime, Dr Tufton said there are guidelines for hotels.

“These persons can go to the pool, they can go to the beach. What we are emphasising, however, is that we, as best as possible, have to maintain the social distancing that we have been promoting to minimise the risk of spread,” he explained.

However, he said that if guests have symptoms of the virus they would have to be confined to their rooms by the health authorities, and can return to their country of origin at any time during the 14 days of quarantine.