Coronavirus Update: Death toll nears nearly 3,000 as at last Saturday

More than 88,250 people are now infected globally and nearly 3,000 deaths reported from the illness which the World Health Organization (WHO) has named COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths;

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

Japan: 961 cases, 12 deaths

Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

Singapore: 106 cases

France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 71 cases

Germany: 117 cases**

United States: 70 cases, 1 death

Kuwait: 45 cases

Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 38 cases

United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

Malaysia: 29 cases

Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

Canada: 20 cases

Norway: 17 cases

Vietnam: 16 cases

Iraq: 13 cases

Sweden: 13 cases;

Switzerland: 10 cases

Netherlands: 10 cases

* Almost 40 other countries have reported fewer than 10 cases.

** The number of cases in Germany was updated yesterday.