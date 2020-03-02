 Coronavirus Update: Death toll nears nearly 3,000 as at last Saturday

Coronavirus Update: Death toll nears nearly 3,000 as at last Saturday

Monday, March 02, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


More than 88,250 people are now infected globally and nearly 3,000 deaths reported from the illness which the World Health Organization (WHO) has named COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

 

Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths;

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

Japan: 961 cases, 12 deaths

Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

Singapore: 106 cases

France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 71 cases

Germany: 117 cases**

United States: 70 cases, 1 death

Kuwait: 45 cases

Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 38 cases

United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

Malaysia: 29 cases

Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

Canada: 20 cases

Norway: 17 cases

Vietnam: 16 cases

Iraq: 13 cases

Sweden: 13 cases;

Switzerland: 10 cases

Netherlands: 10 cases

 

* Almost 40 other countries have reported fewer than 10 cases.

** The number of cases in Germany was updated yesterday.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT