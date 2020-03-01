PHOTO: CORPORATE BLOOD DRIVE

Supreme Ventures Group (SVG) President and CEO Ann-Dawn Young Sang braces to start her donation to the Corporate Blood Drive at its New Kingston office last week. Medical personnel from the nation's single blood collectorate (National Blood Trasfusion Services) set up camp in the executive boardroom at the gaming company to welcome SVG staff and employees from the various companies on the R Danny Williams Building on Barbados Avenue.

