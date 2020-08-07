Correction

Deputy clerk at the Houses of Parliament Valrie Annie Curtis earned her law degree from University of Wolverhampton, and not The University of the West Indies as we reported on Page 5 in yesterday's Jamaica Observer. She entered Norman Manley Law School in 2010 and was called to the Bar in 2012. Curtis is being honoured this year with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for exceptional service to the Houses of Parliament.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT