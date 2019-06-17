Costa Rica VP to address Diaspora Conference

Vice-President of Costa Rica, Dr Epsy Campbell Barr, who is of Jamaican heritage, will address the opening session of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference today at Jamaica Conference Centre, in downtown, Kingston.

Campbell Barr will also be a guest at the Governor General's Achievement Awards, which will follow the conference's opening session.

“I last met with Dr Campbell Barr in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, in her former capacity as foreign minister for Costa Rica, and we spoke about her visiting Jamaica.

“This conference represents an excellent opportunity for Jamaica to welcome her,” said Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade.

“We are also excited, as she is the first woman of African descent to hold that position in Costa Rica and all of Central America,” added Johnson Smith.

She continued: “The vice-president's presentation during the opening dialogue on day one of the conference is highly anticipated, as we note the positive developments in Costa Rica's economy, coupled with the fact that it is home to the largest Jamaican population in Central America.

“Furthermore, her presence is an additional signal of the Government's desire to deepen our engagement with members of the Diaspora beyond the traditional locations of North America and the UK. This will form part of our government-to-government discussions.”

Campbell Barr, whose grandmother migrated from Jamaica to the Central American country, will also meet with Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.

She will also meet with members of the Costa Rican community in Jamaica, at the Embassy of Costa Rica.

Jamaica and the Republic of Costa Rica established diplomatic relations on July 21, 1971, however, Jamaicans first settled in that country in the 1850s.