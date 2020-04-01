Councillor urges vigilance against crime as Covid-19 takes hold
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Councillor for the Balaclava Division and former mayor of Black River Everton Fisher (People's National Party) is urging Jamaicans to be “extra vigilant” and to prepare themselves for a surge in crime as the COVID-19 crisis cripples economic activity, leaving many without jobs.
“The situation is sort of nerve-racking but what it requires is for all of us to be extra vigilant and to be always on the lookout,” Fisher told the Jamaica Observer by telephone.
He was speaking against the backdrop of two incidents in the normally sleepy Balaclava area of northern St Elizabeth yesterday.
In the first incident, in early morning, an alleged farm thief was shot dead in Oxford on the outskirts of Balaclava by a farmer who found men stealing his peppers.
In the second incident, gunmen robbed a post office in Balaclava of cash said to amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Balaclava incidents followed one in Lacovia, west of Santa Cruz, on Monday, in which gunmen held up a gas station and subsequently engaged police in a gunfight. The police car was damaged but police personnel were unhurt, reports say.
Fisher noted that over a period of 'months', robbers have targeted cash remittance outlets in Santa Cruz and Balaclava, and there have been a number of break-ins at shops and homes.
He credited the St Elizabeth police and divisional commander Superintendent Samuel Morgan for “doing a good job utilising patrols, and so forth”; however, he felt effectiveness was being adversely affected by inadequate mobility in Balaclava.
“There is just one police car for the Balaclava area, which is a very large, mountainous area extending from the borders of Manchester and Trelawny [westwards] almost to Braes River and Siloah,” Fisher said.
— Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy