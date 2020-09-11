Councillors give nod to Kingston honour for 'Butch' Stewart, 'Toots' Hibbert

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council on Tuesday approved a motion for the Key to the City to be posthumously conferred on Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the late chairman of Appliance Traders Group of Companies, and reggae legend Frederick “Toots” Hibbert.

The resolution moved by Councillor Susan Senior (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP], Norbrook Division) described Stewart as “one of the main conceptualisers, initiators, innovators and product developers of Jamaica's tourism brand”.

At the same time, Councillor Patrick Roberts (People's National Party [PNP], Molynes Gardens Division), who described Hibbert as a “national treasure”, also advocated that a street in the capital city be named in honour of the singer who stood at the helm of the group Toots and the Maytals for decades, and contributed significantly to the exposure of reggae worldwide.

The resolution in relation to Stewart, who died on January 4, 2021 at age 79, said, “Jamaica has benefited from his massive investment and dedication in growing our economy, while exemplifying selfless service to the nation.”

In the debate before the motion was approved, councillors from both sides gave anecdotes of pleasant interactions with the hotelier and businessman.

Senior said that she admired Stewart's approach to business.

“It was selfless how he took over Air Jamaica, it speaks volumes. Some people would say him was PNP, and other people would say that he was JLP, but he was country, I respect the man,” Senior said.

Councillor Venesha Phillips (PNP, Papine Division) described Stewart as “a giant in thought, dream and action”.

She said that Stewart believed in the presentation of the legacy of Jamaica, and had trained his son, Adam, to continue the legacy.

“To his family, thank you for sharing with us so great a person,” Phillips said.

Councillor Roberts, a former manager of Arnett Gardens Football Club, recalled the businessman's generosity in 2001, when he made his private jet available to fly the Arnett Gardens football team to Suriname and back.

Councillor John Myers (JLP, Lawrence Tavern Division) said that Stewart “was very nice to me. He liked to see progress and prosperity”.

Describing the tourism mogul as a “man of compassion”, Councillor Dennis Gordon (PNP, Maxfield Park Division) said Stewart was never one of the island's famed 21 families (who are considered as being born into wealth).

“He was from humble beginnings, and transformed himself. We should emulate him,” he said.

Councillor Eugene Kelly (PNP, Whitfield Town Division) expressed regret that the entrepreneur's immeasurable contribution to Jamaica was not recognised by the KSAMC before he died.

“Butch Stewart establishing the Jamaica Observer in competition to The Gleaner newspaper that has been around for over 100 years speaks to the faith he had in the country,” Kelly said.

In relation to Toots, Councillor Roberts said, although the singer was born in Clarendon, all of his musical achievements were realised in Kingston.

He also said the resolution was moved at an opportune time — during Reggae Month.

The resolution moved by Councillor Joy Cotterell (JLP, Barbican Division) pointed out that the legendary reggae singer and songwriter, through his “inspiring contributions, has helped to shape and establish the fundamentals of reggae and other music genres throughout the world”.

The resolution stated that Toots, who had recorded hits such as 54-46, Monkey Man, and Funky Kingston, had helped to define and popularise reggae music globally.

Roberts described Toots's Bam Bam as “one of the most replicated songs in music history”. He said that Toots, who won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2004, was again among the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Toots died on September 11, 2020, at age 77.