Councilman apologises for calling protesters 'uneducated'
INDIANA, United States (AP) — A north-eastern Indiana county councilman has apologised for calling 'Black Lives Matter' protesters “uneducated” and lamenting that they “breed”.
Republican Allen County Councilman Larry Brown made the comments Thursday during a council meeting during which members discussed whether they should issue a statement regarding the protests.
“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed,” Brown said. “But, they do vote, and they're going to be an uneducated voter.”
In a statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologised for his comments.
“My remarks...were totally inappropriate and out of place,” he said. “I sincerely apologise for it. It's out there and I can't take it back, but I totally apologise for it.”
Brown's comments were captured by video cameras and broadcast via Facebook Live.
Other council members criticised Brown's remarks but no significant rebuke was offered during the meeting. Republican Council President Joel Benz said the meeting was “not the forum to address that” before quickly adjourning the meeting.
Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell, a Democrat president of the local chapter of the NAACP, suggested Brown might benefit from diversity training.
Republican Councilman Kyle Kerley said “the comment made me very uncomfortable as I shook my head in disbelief”.
“I hope that council uses this as [an]opportunity to have constructive dialogue with all affected parties as we work to find ways to unite our community,” Kerley said.
Misti Meehan, chairwoman of the Allen County Democratic Party, also condemned Brown's comments and called for him to resign.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy