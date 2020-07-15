Countries pool efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (CMC) — The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Carissa Etienne yesterday said countries in the Americas were pooling their efforts to ensure access to treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Acting as a bloc, PAHO member states will benefit from our technical expertise as well as our decades of experience securing and distributing vaccines quickly and efficiently. We will also ensure the process is as inclusive as possible, by allocating doses fairly among those countries participating.”

The Dominican-born Dr Etienne said that the PAHO Revolving Fund for vaccines can be used as a strategic asset to buy and distribute vaccines for COVID-19 when they become available. At least 20 of the 150 current vaccine candidates are already being tested on volunteers.

PAHO is also involved in the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX facility, a group effort to negotiate with vaccine producers, and it is supporting Latin American and Caribbean countries to join a collaboration to accelerate the development, production and distribution of future COVID-19 vaccines.

Under WHO's Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, the COVAX facility will negotiate, on behalf of many countries worldwide, with the producers of all promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

“We already have 30 countries and territories joining the facility through PAHO's Revolving Fund, and we are excited to see more expressions of interest from our member states in the coming days. The more countries that join, the stronger we will be.

“This will enable countries — regardless of income level — to secure better prices and assume less risk than if they negotiate individually. No country should do this alone — especially since we improve our chances of success and reduce competition if we work together,” the PAHO director said.

“PAHO is also coordinating with GAVI and other partners to guarantee that the most vulnerable countries in our region receive the vaccine against COVID 19 subsidised and at an affordable price,” Dr Etienne said.

The PAHO Revolving Fund, a shared mechanism for purchasing and delivering vaccines, has worked for 35 years to pool resources for 41 countries, which can buy high-quality, life-saving vaccines for their national immunisation programmes at lower prices, and has been vital in eliminating polio, measles, mumps, and rubella from the Americas, she said.

In a recap of the COVID-19 situation in the Americas, Dr Etienne said as of July 13 “we have reached 6.8 million cases and 288,000 deaths across the region of the Americas.

“This equates to roughly half of all cases and deaths reported around the world. In the past week, our region has reported 60 per cent of all new cases and 64 per cent of all new deaths in the world.”

PAHO said that the past week has broken records as regional hot spots, like the US, reported their highest-ever daily case counts.

“The number of people dying of COVID-19 is also climbing, particularly in Brazil, Mexico and the United States, reporting 77 per cent of all the deaths over the last week and currently experiencing some of the deadliest outbreaks in the world,” Dr Etienne said.

“This virus has redefined how we perceive time. In a few short months, it has transformed our way of life, our region and our economies. We must look ahead to plan how we will select, manufacture, pay for, and distribute a vaccine.

“We need to improve our regulatory capacities on immunisation, build vaccine post marketing surveillance, boost vaccination programmes, and improve or adapt our cold chain facilities,” she added.