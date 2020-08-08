Court approves seizure of El Faisal's cash

THE Financial Investigations Division (FID) yesterday said it has forfeited $524,000 and £1,850 from accused terrorist Sheik Abdullah El Faisal who last week lost his appeal against an extradition request from the United States Government.

The order for the forfeiture was made in the St Catherine Parish Court by Justice Alicia McIntosh.

The FID said the money was seized by the police in 2017 under Jamaica's Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), when El Faisal was arrested following a search of his home in furtherance of the extradition warrant on behalf of the US Government, which alleges his involvement in terrorism offences.

“Investigations were conducted by the FID in relation to the origin and intended use of the cash and an application for its forfeiture was made to the court,” the FID said in a news release.

The matter was contested and a trial was held. El Faisal represented himself while attorneys from FID represented the Crown. After hearing the evidence, Justice McIntosh ordered the money to be forfeited to the Crown, the FID explained.

“This forfeiture highlights the commitment of FID and its partners, in this instance the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force], to robustly apply the proceeds of crime legislation, where appropriate, in conjunction with any investigation being conducted,” the release quotes FID Chief Technical Director Selvin Hay.

“The majority of criminal and indeed civil investigations being conducted across Jamaica inevitably involve profit, and this profit can and will be taken from those persons who are concerned in any way,” Hay said.

“The public needs to understand that there are a large number of offences committed under POCA, not just by the person initially committing crime but by any person who knowingly assists either before, during, or after the fact; and FID and wider law enforcement will leave no stone unturned in the effort to deter persons from committing and profiting from crime,” he said.